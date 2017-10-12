Shire plc Shire Plc : Notice Of Results

TIDMSHP
Shire to announce third quarter 2017 results
Dublin, Ireland - October 12, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG),
will announce third quarter 2017 earnings on Friday October 27, 2017.
Results press release will be issued at: 12:00 BST / 07:00 EDT
Investor conference call time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT
Live conference call for investors:
Flemming Ornskov, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Poulton, Chief
Financial Officer and Matt Walker, Head of Technical Operations will
host the investor and analyst conference call at
9:00 EDT / 14:00 BST.
The details of the conference call are as follows:
UK dial in: 0808 237 0030 or 020 3139 4830
US dial in: 1 866 928 7517 or 1 718 873 9077
International Click here:
Access http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_International_Acc
Numbers: ess_List.pdf
Password/Conf 31097524#
ID:
Live Webcast: Click here
http://investors.shire.com/presentations-and-reports/quarterly-re
sults-and-presentations
Replay:
A replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks by phone
and by webcast for three months. Replay information can be found on the
Investor Relations section of Shire's website at
http://investors.shire.com/.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 5490874
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We
strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in
more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including
Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage
Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and
Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest.
www.shire.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 12, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)