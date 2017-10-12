WSJ Survey: Most Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Rise in December

Continue Reading Below

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates once more in 2017 and three times in 2018, a view that matches the central bank's own projections.

EU Brexit Negotiator: Not Enough Progress to Recommend Next Phase in Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said he will not recommend to the bloc's leaders next week that talks with Britain advance to a new stage, saying there was too little progress on divorce issues.

Markets Tread Water as U.S. Banks Kick Off Earnings

U.S. stocks slipped below record highs as investors showed a tepid response to the start of big banks' earnings season. The S&P 500 declined 0.2%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Economists Split Over GOP Tax Plan's Long-Term Effects on Growth

Economists say the Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code would likely lift economic growth in the short term, but they are split over whether the boost would last longer than a few years.

Bitcoin Surges Above $5,200 on Hopes of Renewed China Trade

Bitcoin set a fresh record above $5,200 as investors bet on China easing trading restrictions and reacted to a prominent hedge fund manager predicting the price of the virtual currency could rise to $10,000 within a year.

Fed's Brainard: Neutral Interest Rate May Pose Risks to Inflation Expectations

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard warned Thursday that the persistently low level of the underlying rate of interest that keeps the economy on an even keel, the so-called neutral rate of interest, may pose risks to inflation expectations and even financial stability.

Fed's Powell Strikes Optimistic Tone on Global Economy

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell gave an optimistic speech about the state of the global economy Thursday, saying that signs of a sustainable global recovery are materializing and emerging markets appear ready to manage a return to normal economic conditions

Political Stalemate Buoys Municipal Bonds

Inaction in Washington has been a boon for municipal-bond investors this year, after investors took $27 billion out of muni-bond funds shortly after the election of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Producer Prices Rose in September

The producer-price index for final demand increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in September from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed had expected the index to rise 0.4% last month.

Bernanke Suggests Letting Inflation Rise More Following Downturns

The Federal Reserve could change how it manages inflation in such a way that would give the economy more room to grow after a downturn, former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke suggests in a paper to be released Thursday morning at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)