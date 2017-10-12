Eurozone Factory Output Jumps, Lending Comfort to ECB

Continue Reading Below

Euro area factory, mining and utility output surged in August, in a sign that the economy is still growing robustly as the European Central Bank prepares to make a pivotal decision about the future of its bond-buying program.

Fed on Track to Raise Rates Despite Weak Inflation, Minutes Show

Most Federal Reserve officials believed at their meeting last month that they would likely raise short-term interest rates again this year, though some said their decision would hinge on whether inflation picks up in coming months.

Markets Tread Water Ahead of U.S. Bank Earnings

Stocks stalled in Europe but rose in Asia the day after major U.S. indexes climbed to fresh records. As bank earnings season kicks off, investors will be watching to gauge the health of the U.S. financial system and the outlook from executives for the final quarter of the year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Wobbles on Further Signs of Rising U.S. Crude Stockpiles

Oil prices fell following a report showing an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week-another sign that the market's recovery will be slower than expected.

Global Oil Supply Lifted by Steady U.S. Production, IEA Says

The world's oil supply expanded in September on the back of steady U.S. production growth, even as the global market continued to show signs of rebalancing, the International Energy Agency said.

Chinese Trading Muddles a Popular Signal of Global Growth

Shanghai is encroaching on London as the hub of the metals trading world-a shift that investors say threatens to erode the reliability of copper, zinc and aluminum prices as a read on the health of the global economy.

China Bars HNA Unit From Funding Parent

China's insurance regulator prohibited Bohai Life Insurance, a unit of acquisitive conglomerate HNA, from providing "any form of financial assistance" to its parent for six months.

Start Of Fed Balance Sheet Drawdown Going Well, Fed's Bostic Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the start to central bank balance sheet reduction is going well, in part because the economy is in a good place to deal with the shift in monetary policy.

Fed's Fischer Doesn't See Financial-Market Bubble

Departing Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told NPR he doesn't think the central bank's policies are fueling a financial-market bubble, even as low interest rates can contribute to rising stock prices.

ECB's Praet Still Sees Insufficient Progress Toward Inflation Goal

A top European Central Bank official warned the bank has made "insufficient progress" toward its inflation target, injecting a note of caution as the ECB prepares to scale down its giant bond-buying program.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)