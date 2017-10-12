Four Candidates Vie So Far to Be Fed Chief

President Donald Trump's top candidates so far to be the next Fed chief are current Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Fed governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.

Trump Interviews Stanford Economist John Taylor for Fed Chairman Job

President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on whom to pick to lead the Federal Reserve, and met Wednesday with one of four candidates, Stanford University economist John Taylor.

What You Need to Know About John Taylor

Stanford University economist John Taylor is the latest candidate for Federal Reserve chief to meet with President Donald Trump. Mr. Taylor, a longtime adviser to Republican presidents and presidential candidates and a former Treasury Department official, has been a vocal critic of the Fed's recent monetary policy. Here's what you should know about his views.

Central Bankers Use Moment of Calm to Debate How to Fight Next Crisis

Central bankers, basking in a moment of synchronized growth and a global economy less dependent on easy-money policies, are thinking about what they will do when the next economic meltdown happens.

ECB Official Warns About Extending Bond-Buying Programs

Central banks risk destabilizing the financial system if they extend bond-buying programs for too long, a top European Central Bank official warns.

Draghi Says ECB's Negative Rates Have Been a Success

President Mario Draghi said the ECB's negative interest-rate policies haven't hurt bank profitability as critics suggested they would, and he reiterated guidance that asset purchases would continue until officials see a sustained improvement in the inflation outlook.

Bank of England Chief Economist Warns Against Loosening Financial Rules

Regulators need to resist "siren voices" calling for the rollback of financial regulation, the Bank of England's chief economist said Friday.

In Brexit Talks, the Risk of No Deal Looms Large

The prospect of a "no-deal" Brexit is once again exciting British politicians. Prime Minister Theresa May threw a bone to her party's Brexit supporters this week by promising that, while the U.K. was hoping for successful negotiations with the European Union over leaving the bloc, it was preparing the ground in case talks failed.

Australia Household Debt, Home Prices Remains Focus for RBA

The stretched balance sheets of Australian households and the country's property market remains a core focus for the central bank, although finds that the financial system is strong.

Singapore Economy Accelerates But Central Bank Stands Pat

Singapore's economy accelerated in the third quarter powered by a surging manufacturing sector. However, the central bank kept its currency policy unchanged Friday, in line with expectations.

October 12, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)