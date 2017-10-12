Oil Prices Fall on Rising U.S. Production Concerns

Oil prices fell as concerns that rising U.S. production will offset efforts to rebalance the market resurfaced.

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of oil fell by 2.7 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 6, more than the 1.7 million barrels expected, as gasoline supplies rose and refinery activity sped up, according to EIA data.

Global Oil Supply Lifted by Steady U.S. Production, IEA Says

The world's oil supply expanded in September on the back of steady U.S. production growth, even as the global market continued to show signs of rebalancing, the International Energy Agency said.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher on Anticipation of Colder Temperatures

Natural-gas prices settled higher Thursday, boosted by investor bets on colder temperatures and data showing an addition to stockpiles last week that was roughly in line with expectations.

A Colder Winter May Finally Be Coming for Natural Gas Bulls

Natural gas bulls have been disappointed by winter for two years in a row. Now they're giving it one more shot.

BNP Paribas to Stop Financing Shale, Oil Sands Projects

French lender BNP Paribas said it will no longer finance shale and oil sands projects, in one of the clearest signs the banking industry is re-evaluating its relationship with the oil sector amid mounting pressure from investors.

GE's Baker Hughes Recently Held Takeover Talks With Subsea 7 SA

General Electric's Baker Hughes recently held takeover talks with energy-services company Subsea 7, but the negotiations recently broke down over price.

Energy Future Wrangles With Vistra Over Tax Breaks

Energy Future Holdings is battling some of its former businesses in a tax dispute with Vistra Energy, and hedge fund Elliott Management is chiming in.

OPEC Production Jumps Despite Deal to Limit Output

OPEC crude-oil production jumped in September by nearly 90,000 barrels a day, complicating the cartel's efforts to limit output, curb the global supply glut and raise oil prices.

Power Companies to Stick With Plans Despite EPA's Emissions Repeal

Some of the biggest U.S. power companies said they are pushing ahead with investments in renewable and gas-fired electricity, regardless of the Trump administration's move to repeal Obama-era federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants.

