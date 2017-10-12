Cost Cuts, Credit-Card Lending Buoy Bank Earnings

Growth in credit-card lending and a tight rein on costs boosted third-quarter profits at J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup offsetting downbeat trading results and a still-challenging interest-rate environment.

Equifax Removes Webpage to Investigate Possible Hacking

Embattled Equifax Inc. has moved one of its webpages offline as the company looks into whether hackers tried to breach its systems this week.

GM to Idle Detroit Car Factory Amid Slow Demand

General Motors plans to close a Detroit factory through the end of the year and deepen production cuts to slow-selling cars the plant manufactures, idling some workers and letting go others in response to weak sales.

Outcome, a Hot Tech Startup, Misled Advertisers With Manipulated Information, Sources Say

With funding from Goldman Sachs and Google's parent, the Chicago-based firm reported a $5.5 billion valuation. The company says it is reviewing allegations against employees and has strengthened policies.

Facebook to Disclose Targets of Russia-Backed Election Ads

Facebook will disclose the types of people targeted by Russian-backed election ads, operating chief Sheryl Sandberg said, adding that the social-media site was manipulated in a way it shouldn't have been.

Star Fidelity Manager Fired Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Gavin Baker, a star stock picker at Fidelity Investments, was fired last month after being accused of sexually harassing a junior female employee. Mr. Baker "strenuously" denies the allegations, according to his spokesman.

Cord-Cutters Sap AT&T's TV Business

AT&T continues to lose pay-TV customers despite a wave of new subscribers to its streaming service, a trend that could spell trouble for the entertainment industry.

New York AG Eric Schneiderman Probing Deloitte Hack

The New York attorney general's office is looking into the cyberbreach at Deloitte that the giant accounting firm says compromised information on a small number of its clients.

Westinghouse Seeks to Tap Bankruptcy Loan to Shore Up Global Nuclear Business

Parts of Westinghouse Electric's global nuclear business are in urgent need of financial aid and the company is asking to tap its bankruptcy financing to shore them up.

Hostess Latest Food Maker to Plan Leadership Change

Hostess Brands Inc. joined the ranks of food companies changing leaders as Bill Toler said he plans to retire in March, just over a year after taking the Twinkie-maker public again.

October 12, 2017