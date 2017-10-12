Jump in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +1.7% (22) -0.2%

-- ex autos Sep +0.8% (22) +0.2%

0830 Consumer Price Index Sep +0.6% (22) +0.4%

-- ex food & energy Sep +0.2% (22) +0.2%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 95.3 (18) 95.1*

(Preliminary)

1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.6% (13) +0.2%

*Sept. Final Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

