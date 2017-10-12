China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, October 12 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 744,468 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 11,150 11,230 11,150 11,185 11,180 5 50 552
Nov-17 11,225 11,385 11,130 11,275 11,255 20 5,710 30,820
Jan-18 13,145 13,550 13,040 13,245 13,220 25 671,972 341,330
Mar-18 13,475 13,550 13,405 13,475 13,320 155 6 584
Apr-18 13,540 13,540 13,540 13,540 13,700 -160 2 72
May-18 13,550 13,965 13,480 13,685 13,645 40 63,462 86,448
Jun-18 13,615 13,720 13,595 13,665 13,685 -20 26 1,100
Jul-18 13,720 14,080 13,670 13,815 13,785 30 100 1,234
Aug-18 13,870 13,985 13,775 13,855 13,860 -5 22 1,166
Sep-18 13,870 14,270 13,795 14,005 13,945 60 3,118 13,358
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
