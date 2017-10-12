China September Exports Rise but Trade Surplus Narrows

China's exports grew 9.0% in September from a year earlier in yuan terms, following a 6.9% gain in August, official data showed Friday.

Imports in September rose 19.5% in yuan terms from a year earlier, compared with a 14.4% rise in August, the General Administration of Customs said.

The country's trade surplus last month narrowed to 193 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) from 286.49 billion yuan in August.

Trade figures in dollars will be released later in the day.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

