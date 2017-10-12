Canada New House Prices Climb 0.1% in August

Canadian new house prices edged upward in August, as activity in the country's two hottest markets--the Toronto area and Vancouver--was unchanged from the previous month.

Canada's new housing price index rose 0.1% in August on a month-over-month basis, Statistics Canada said Thursday. That was short of market expectations for a 0.2% gain, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a 12-month basis, Canadian new house prices increased 3.8% in July.

The data covers prices for newly built single-detached and semidetached residences and row houses. It doesn't incorporate prices for new condominiums.

Meanwhile, in other real-estate news, the Teranet-National Bank composite house price index, a gauge of 11 major Canadian cities, dropped 0.8% in September, the largest monthly decline in seven years. The retreat was mostly due to a 2.7% fall in the Toronto market.



October 12, 2017 09:09 ET (13:09 GMT)