Utilities Up on Rates, Earnings Views -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose. New Jersey utility PSEG has an array of positive developments for its share price emerging in the near future, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. These include: regulatory changes on setting power prices, New Jersey's possible rejoining of an emissions-trading program, a possible settlement of a rates dispute, and the likely flow of dollars from any tax cut directly to PSEG's bottom line.
October 11, 2017 16:55 ET (20:55 GMT)