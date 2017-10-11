Telecoms Up Ahead of Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked up ahead of earnings season. Valuations in the broad market are creeping higher and the telecom sector is among the areas where that is a danger, said one money manager.

"It becomes problematic when you have an industry like telecom growing at 2% a year, commanding 18 times earnings," said Oliver Pursche, market strategist at broker dealer Bruderman Brothers.

October 11, 2017 16:56 ET (20:56 GMT)