Russia scores temporary win against US on cybercrime suspect

Russia has won the latest round in a judicial tug-of-war with the U.S. over who should try a Russian cybercrime suspect arrested during a holiday in Greece.

Continue Reading Below

Last week, a panel of judges in the city of Thessaloniki agreed to send Alexander Vinnik to the U.S. to face charges he laundered $4 billion worth in bitcoins.

A different panel of judges accepted Wednesday a Russian extradition request, which followed the initial U.S. one. In Russia, Vinnik is accused of a 667,000-rouble (10,000-euro, $12,000) fraud.

The final decision will rest with Greece's Justice Minister, once Vinnik, 37, has exhausted the process of appealing his extradition to the U.S.

Vinnik denies both sets of charges, but said he wants to be tried in Russia. He has appealed his U.S. extradition.