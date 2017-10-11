Fed's Evans Hints New Rate Hike This Year Isn't a Given

Continue Reading Below

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said there was room for an "honest discussion" later in 2017 on whether it was the right time to raise interest rates.

OPEC Production Jumps Despite Deal to Limit Output

OPEC crude-oil production jumped in September by nearly 90,000 barrels a day, complicating the cartel's efforts to limit output, curb the global supply glut and raise oil prices.

U.S. Stocks Little Changed; Japan's Nikkei at 21-Year High

U.S. stocks were little changed, as gains in consumer staples companies offset losses in other sectors. The Dow industrials and S&P 500 added less than 0.1%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

CFTC to Delay Swap Dealers Decision

The U.S.'s derivatives regulator plans to delay a decision on which firms must register as swaps dealers, a concern for energy, agricultural and smaller companies that use the products to hedge risks.

IMF Identifies Nine Big Banks Likely to Struggle With Profitability

The International Monetary Fund said some of the world's largest financial institutions-including Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays and a few Japanese institutions-could struggle in coming years to remain sufficiently profitable.

Spain's Bid to Preserve Unity Puts It in Uncharted Territory

In taking the first step toward potentially stripping some of Catalonia's powers, Spain's prime minister is reaching for one of the most extreme measures available-and one that has never been used before.

European Commission Wants Banking Union Completed by 2018

The European Union's executive arm has called for the remaining unresolved issues in the bloc's banking union to be completed next year, in a push to complete one of its signature postcrisis efforts in the final full year of the European Commission's term in office.

Fed Minutes Could Detail Views on Weak Inflation, Next Rate Rise

Here are five things to watch for when minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting are released Wednesday.

Trump's Nafta Goals: Dilute Pact's Force, Loosen Regional Economic Bonds

The Trump administration's proposals prompt a backlash from Mexico and Canada and from business groups in all three countries, casting new uncertainty over the talks as they resume in Washington.

Spanish Leader Opens Door to Suspending Some of Catalonia's Powers

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy demanded that Catalonia's leader clarify whether he declared independence, taking the first step toward potentially stripping the restive region of some of its powers and escalating his confrontation with the separatists.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)