Fed Minutes Could Detail Views on Weak Inflation, Next Rate Rise

Continue Reading Below

Here are five things to watch for when minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting are released Wednesday.

Trump's Nafta Goals: Dilute Pact's Force, Loosen Regional Economic Bonds

The Trump administration's proposals prompt a backlash from Mexico and Canada and from business groups in all three countries, casting new uncertainty over the talks as they resume in Washington.

Spanish Stocks Jump on Catalonia Climbdown

European shares were mainly unchanged, even as easing political tensions boosted Spanish stocks and Japan's Nikkei Stock Average climbed to a 21-year high.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Junk Bond Boom Reaches Far Corners of the World

Investors' thirst for income is allowing governments and companies in some of the world's poorest countries to sell debt at lower and lower interest rates, reflecting a level of euphoria that some say presages market turning points.

Japan's Nikkei Closes at Two-Decade High

The Nikkei Stock Average hit a two-decade closing high, a milestone for the nation's long-suffering stock market, driven by stronger earnings, an improved economy and a better environment for shareholders.

Fed's Kaplan: Open-Minded About 'Removing Accommodation'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he remains open-minded about removing the central bank's easing policies and will be monitoring the economy's progress in removing slack from the labor market.

China Nears First U.S. Dollar Bond Sale Since 2004

The Chinese government announced plans to raise $2 billion from international debt markets, its first such sale in over a decade.

South Korea, China Let Currency Deal Expire

South Korea and China let their eight-year-old bilateral currency swap agreement expire, indicating cooling ties after Seoul decided to host a U.S. missile defense system.

The Reason Investors Love Spinoffs: Juicier Returns

Pfizer and Honeywell announced plans to hive off major business units, a reminder that spinoffs remain popular with executives as well as investors, who appreciate their long history of outperforming the broader market.

Wildfires Put $65 Billion of California Homes at Risk

More than 172,000 homes in the Napa and Santa Rosa metropolitan areas are at risk from the wildfires raging in northern California, with an estimated cost to rebuild of $65 billion, according to a report released Tuesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)