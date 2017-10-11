Fed on Track to Raise Rates Despite Weak Inflation, Minutes Show

Most Federal Reserve officials believed at their meeting last month that they would likely raise short-term interest rates again this year, though some said their decision would hinge on whether inflation picks up in coming months.

IMF Identifies Nine Big Banks Likely to Struggle With Profitability

The International Monetary Fund said some of the world's largest financial institutions-including Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays and a few Japanese institutions-could struggle in coming years to remain sufficiently profitable.

Era of Public-Company Deregulation Gets Off to a Modest Start

A government overhaul of regulations that are blamed for discouraging many hot startups from going public is getting off to a modest start.

AllianceBernstein Considers Moving Some Staff Away From New York

AllianceBernstein Holding LP is in talks to shift some staff out of New York in the latest example of money managers trying to cut expenses as investors plow money into index-tracking funds with lower fees.

5 Things to Watch in J.P. Morgan's Results

J.P. Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, is due to report third-quarter results before the market opens Thursday, kicking off bank earnings season. Here's what you need to know.

Watch Out As Risky Loans Overtake Junk Bonds

Yield-hungry investors have made borrowing easier than ever for riskier companies. One sign: this year loans have raced ahead of bonds as the preferred form of debt. But when interest rates rise, this preference could mean trouble.

CFTC to Delay Swap Dealers Decision

The U.S.'s derivatives regulator plans to delay a decision on which firms must register as swaps dealers, a concern for energy, agricultural and smaller companies that use the products to hedge risks.

Japan Megabank Chief: Enough With All the Meetings

The new head of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's core banking unit says he is dismayed by the number of internal meetings. He has a plan to make his bankers more productive and boost operating profit.

The Big Winner From China's Foreign-Aid Frenzy: China

For China, development assistance generally also lands business for its companies-a dual role that the U.S. and many other countries have backed away from but that Beijing views as a win-win rather than a conflict.

Bridgewater Executive Shake-Up Continues; Parag Shah Departs

Bridgewater Associates parted ways with a longtime executive who served as a public face of the firm, as the world's largest hedge fund undergoes a continuing shake-up of its management.

