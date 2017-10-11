IMF Identifies Nine Big Banks Likely to Struggle With Profitability

The International Monetary Fund said some of the world's largest financial institutions-including Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays and a few Japanese institutions-could struggle in coming years to remain sufficiently profitable.

CFTC to Delay Swap Dealers Decision

The U.S.'s derivatives regulator plans to delay a decision on which firms must register as swaps dealers, a concern for energy, agricultural and smaller companies that use the products to hedge risks.

Bridgewater Executive Shake-Up Continues; Parag Shah Departs

Bridgewater Associates parted ways with a longtime executive who served as a public face of the firm, as the world's largest hedge fund undergoes a continuing shake-up of its management.

BNP Paribas to Stop Financing Shale, Oil Sands Projects

French lender BNP Paribas said it will no longer finance shale and oil sands projects, in one of the clearest signs the banking industry is re-evaluating its relationship with the oil sector amid mounting pressure from investors.

Junk Bond Boom Reaches Far Corners of the World

Investors' thirst for income is allowing governments and companies in some of the world's poorest countries to sell debt at lower and lower interest rates, reflecting a level of euphoria that some say presages market turning points.

New Rule Helps Curtail Wall Street 'Prisoner Exchanges' in Recruiting

A new retirement-savings rule is helping to curtail an expensive practice that Wall Street executives have long bemoaned: 'prisoner exchanges,' or paying big bonuses to lure brokers from rival firms.

BlackRock Oversees Almost $6 Trillion in Assets

BlackRock's assets under management reached almost $6 trillion at the end of September, helped by rising equity markets and billions of dollars flowing into its large lineup of exchange-traded funds.

Fed Minutes Could Detail Views on Weak Inflation, Next Rate Rise

Here are five things to watch for when minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting are released Wednesday.

Hong Kong Regulator Probes Financial Firms for Shoddy IPOs

Hong Kong's securities regulator is investigating about 15 financial firms for what it called substandard work while arranging initial public offerings, a senior official said.

The Reason Investors Love Spinoffs: Juicier Returns

Pfizer and Honeywell announced plans to hive off major business units, a reminder that spinoffs remain popular with executives as well as investors, who appreciate their long history of outperforming the broader market.

