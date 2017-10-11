Power Companies to Stick With Plans Despite EPA's Emissions Repeal

Some of the biggest U.S. power companies said they are pushing ahead with investments in renewable and gas-fired electricity, regardless of the Trump administration's move to repeal Obama-era federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants.

Seadrill Shareholder to Object to Restructuring in Court

A Seadrill shareholder will appear in court next month to ask that an official committee be appointed to look out for common shareholders in the company's bankruptcy restructuring.

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Former Massey Energy CEO

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a former coal executive convicted of safety violations linked to the 2010 explosion at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine that killed 29 men.

Japanese Court Rules Against Government, Tepco in Biggest Fukushima Class Action

Negligence by the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power caused the triple meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, a court ruled in the biggest class-action suit related to the March 2011 accident.

Oil Climbs After Saudi Arabia Plans Export Cuts

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia's plans to cut monthly exports in November renewed faith in the major oil producer's efforts to drain global stocks.

Oil Market Rebalancing Accelerated Last Four Months, Says OPEC Head

The pace of rebalancing in global oil markets has accelerated in the past four months with the extension in the production cap agreement led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the head of the oil cartel said Tuesday.

Helix Energy Solutions Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives

Offshore energy company Helix Energy Solutions Group is exploring strategic alternatives.

Saudi Aramco Cuts November Crude-Oil Allocation

Saudi Arabia has cut its crude-oil allocations for November by 560,000 barrels per day, an energy ministry spokesman said, despite strong demand from international seaborne customers and as the kingdom tries to rein in a global supply glut.

Saudi Aramco on Track for IPO in 2018, CEO Says

Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said that the oil giant was on track with its planned initial public offering for 2018, though he didn't elaborate on the timing and where the listing would take place.

The Truth Is Catching Up With Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a visionary, which has endeared him to Wall Street analysts and investors alike, but there is a fine line between setting aggressive goals and misleading shareholders.

October 11, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)