IMF Identifies Nine Big Banks Likely to Struggle With Profitability

The International Monetary Fund said some of the world's largest financial institutions-including Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays and a few Japanese institutions-could struggle in coming years to remain sufficiently profitable.

Qualcomm Is Fined $773 Million by Taiwan Over Patent Practices

Qualcomm was fined about $773 million by the Taiwanese government, the latest setback as the chip maker defends its patent-licensing business against an international wave of regulatory and legal challenges.

Coach Changes Its Name to Tapestry

Coach Inc. is becoming Tapestry Inc., in an effort to reflect the multiple brands, including Kate Spade, now under its umbrella.

Kroger Weighs Sale of Convenience Stores

Kroger said it may sell its convenience stores and cut other costs, as the nation's largest traditional grocer battles Amazon.com and other new competitors.

AllianceBernstein Considers Moving Some Staff Away From New York

AllianceBernstein Holding LP is in talks to shift some staff out of New York in the latest example of money managers trying to cut expenses as investors plow money into index-tracking funds with lower fees.

CSX, Shippers Clash Over Service Problems

CSX's chief executive and shippers clashed over CSX service issues during a hearing called by the Surface Transportation Board amid complaints about widespread shipping delays over the summer.

Delta Will Take Bombardier Jets

Delta said it doesn't expect to pay the tariffs proposed by U.S. trade officials on new Canadian jetliners and still plans to take delivery of the Bombardier planes. The airline also reported better-than-expect quarterly profit.

BlackRock Oversees Almost $6 Trillion in Assets

BlackRock's assets under management reached almost $6 trillion at the end of September, helped by rising equity markets and billions of dollars flowing into its large lineup of exchange-traded funds.

GE's Baker Hughes Recently Held Takeover Talks With Subsea 7 SA

General Electric's Baker Hughes recently held takeover talks with energy-services company Subsea 7, but the negotiations recently broke down over price.

BNP Paribas to Stop Financing Shale, Oil Sands Projects

French lender BNP Paribas said it will no longer finance shale and oil sands projects, in one of the clearest signs the banking industry is re-evaluating its relationship with the oil sector amid mounting pressure from investors.

October 11, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)