Sandberg Urges Gender Diversity in Workplace

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and other business leaders warned companies against complacency in the effort to advance women in the workplace.

Goldman Invests in South Korean Bakery Ingredients Maker

Goldman Sach's private-equity arm in Asia is taking a minority stake in Sun-in Co., a South Korean food company that makes and distributes ingredients to bakeries, cafes and confectioneries across the country.

U.S. Firms Cheer-and Fear-Trump's China Trade Probe

U.S. business groups praised the Trump administration's investigation into China's trade practices, but cautioned that a heavy-handed probe could backfire, harming American firms.

More Women Accuse Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Misconduct

More allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced, including some involving rape.

Molina Hires Joseph Zubretsky as New CEO

Molina Healthcare Inc. said Tuesday it has hired Hanover Insurance Group's chief executive to serve as its president and chief executive.

Dow Jones Newswires Publishes Erroneous Test Headlines

A systems error during a technology test Tuesday inadvertently published scores of erroneous test headlines and articles on Dow Jones Newswires.

Bump-Stock Maker Hit With Lawsuit Following Las Vegas Massacre

The maker of "bump stock" devices that allow semiautomatic weapons to behave like machine guns faces a lawsuit for its alleged role in the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

'Passive' Investing Frenzy Pushes Vanguard to $4.7 Trillion in Assets

Investors plowed nearly $300 billion into Vanguard Group funds in the first nine months of this year, nearly matching flows into the firm for all of 2016 in the latest affirmation of the primacy of low-cost 'passive' investing.

For Time Inc.'s Magazines, Fewer Copies Is the Way Forward

The publisher is cutting back on the circulation and frequency of some of its biggest titles, part of a far-reaching cost-reduction and restructuring program meant to ensure the profitability of its core brands.

Equifax Hack Disclosed Driver's License Data for More Than 10 Million

Driver's license data for around 10.9 million Americans were compromised during the breach of Equifax Inc.'s systems, according to people familiar with the matter.

October 11, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)