John Wood Wins Multi-Million Dollar Contract With Total

John Wood Group PLC (WG.LN) won a multi-million dollar contract awarded by French oil company Total S.A. (FP.FR), it said on Wednesday.

The energy services company said that it would provide onshore maintenance services to Total's Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire.

The five-year contract will start on Jan 1, 2018, and includes an option to extend for another two years, John Wood said.

Total Chief Executive Robin Watson said that it is focused on leveraging its offshore track record and broadening its downstream footprint in the UK.

