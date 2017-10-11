Consumer Cos Up Slightly on Spending Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked up amid optimism on the spending outlook.

Continue Reading Below

A meeting with purveyors of beauty products such as Ulta Beauty suggested that the category was holding up better than most against the incursion of e-commerce competition, according to one brokerage.

Delta Air Lines posted a decline in quarterly profit, partly related to hurricane disruption, and said the revenue environment was improving.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2017 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT)