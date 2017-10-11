Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition

TIDMCOD
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
11 October 2017
PRESS RELEASE
October 11, 2017
Saint-Gobain REINFORCES its PRESENCE
in Mortars in Argentina
Saint-Gobain has acquired Megaflex S.A in Argentina through its Mortars business (Construction Products).
Megaflex is the leader in waterproofing applications in Argentina, mainly acting in bitumen felts and paints, with total sales of ARS 568 million in 2016 (c. EUR35 million).
This acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy of expanding its presence in emerging countries and complements the Mortars business portfolio in Argentina, where Weber is already the market leader.
ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN
Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.
EUR39.1 billion in sales in 2016
Operates in 67 countries
More than 170,000 employees
www.saint-gobain.com
@saintgobain
Analyst/Investor relations Media relations
----------------------------------- ----------------------------------
+33 1 47
62 44 29
+33 1 47
Vivien Dardel 62 30 93
Florent Nouveau
Floriana Michalowska 62 35 98 Susanne Trabitzsch 62 43 25
----------------------- ---------- --------------------- -----------
