Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

October 11, 2017

PRESS RELEASE

October 11, 2017

Saint-Gobain REINFORCES its PRESENCE

in Mortars in Argentina

Saint-Gobain has acquired Megaflex S.A in Argentina through its Mortars business (Construction Products).

Megaflex is the leader in waterproofing applications in Argentina, mainly acting in bitumen felts and paints, with total sales of ARS 568 million in 2016 (c. EUR35 million).

This acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy of expanding its presence in emerging countries and complements the Mortars business portfolio in Argentina, where Weber is already the market leader.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

EUR39.1 billion in sales in 2016

Operates in 67 countries

More than 170,000 employees

