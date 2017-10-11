China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, October 11 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 813,866 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 11,230 11,410 11,100 11,180 11,205 -25 82 564
Nov-17 11,305 11,365 11,110 11,255 11,305 -50 7,640 31,484
Jan-18 13,320 13,475 12,920 13,220 13,350 -130 732,788 341,652
Mar-18 13,365 13,395 13,200 13,320 13,560 -240 12 586
Apr-18 13,700 13,700 13,700 13,700 13,685 15 2 70
May-18 13,775 13,885 13,365 13,645 13,795 -150 69,666 85,242
Jun-18 13,745 13,780 13,360 13,685 13,740 -55 42 1,098
Jul-18 13,780 13,935 13,675 13,785 13,855 -70 34 1,234
Aug-18 13,925 13,925 13,800 13,860 13,905 -45 4 1,166
Sep-18 14,070 14,185 13,700 13,945 14,105 -160 3,596 12,914
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
October 11, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)