BASF Recalls Product After Finding High Levels of Toxic Compound

BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Wednesday it is recalling around 5,000 tons of its chemical precursor TDI, after finding elevated levels of dichlorobenzene.

Dichlorobenzene is an organic compound that is toxic to water organisms and can cause irritation of eyes, skin and respiratory tract in humans and is suspected to cause cancer, the company said.

The German chemical company said the higher levels of dichlorobenzene stemmed from a technical error and it was working on resolving the issue. Of the 7,500 tons of TDI that had shown elevated levels of dichlorobenzene, two thirds that haven't yet been processed will be recalled, the company said.

BASF said it has stopped deliveries of the product and informed around 50 affected clients.

TDI is a chemical precursor that is used in the production of upholstery for furniture and car seats, the company said.

October 11, 2017 13:39 ET (17:39 GMT)