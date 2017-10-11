ADRs End Higher

International stocks trading in New York closed higher Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.1% to 150.75. The European index improved 0.1% to 140.51. The Asian index increased 0.1% to 174.73. The Latin American index rose 0.1% to 256.53, and the emerging-markets index increased 0.2% to 326.77.

ADRs of Royal Philips NV (PHG) fell 0.9% to $41.19 after it said it has agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice to suspend production and distribution of external defibrillators manufactured at its facilities in Andover, Mass., and Bothell, Wash. The company said the suspension, brought about following inspections in and before 2015, is expected to cost 20 million euros ($23.6 million) on its earnings before interest, taxes and amortization in the fourth quarter of 2017 and of EUR60 million in 2018.

ADRs of Unilever PLC (UL) rose 0.8% to $58.33 after the company said it had launched a partial cash offer for 6% and 7% preference shares.

STMicroelectronics NV (STM) announced an early redemption of outstanding bonds of the $400 million, 1.00% convertible bond offering due in 2021. ADRs rose 1.3% to $20.02.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

October 11, 2017 17:59 ET (21:59 GMT)