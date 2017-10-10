USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Oct 10

For the week ended Oct 8, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01
Ark 2 2 6 6 27 27 47 46 18 19
Ill 5 5 8 9 24 27 50 47 13 12
Ind 4 5 10 11 31 31 43 41 12 12
Iowa 3 3 9 9 26 27 51 52 11 9
Ks 5 6 14 13 35 38 41 38 5 5
Ky 1 1 3 3 19 20 61 62 16 14
La 0 0 10 10 28 28 54 54 8 8
Mich 3 4 14 16 39 34 36 40 8 6
Minn 1 1 6 6 24 22 58 59 11 12
Miss 0 0 6 6 24 24 43 43 27 27
Mo 3 4 6 5 27 25 52 54 12 12
Nebr 4 3 8 7 26 27 49 51 13 12
NC 1 0 6 4 22 24 55 58 16 14
ND 5 5 11 11 31 31 48 49 5 4
Ohio 3 3 10 10 29 29 47 48 11 10
SD 5 5 12 10 32 36 44 42 7 7
Tenn 2 2 4 5 12 15 40 38 42 40
Wis 2 2 6 6 20 19 48 49 24 24
18-state
avg 3 3 9 9 27 28 49 48 12 12
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 19 54 54 20 20
PROGRESS:
--Dropping Leaves-- --Harvested--
10/08 10/01 2016 Avg 10/08 10/01 2016 Avg
Ark 91 82 90 81 62 47 57 49
Ill 90 80 89 88 52 30 36 41
Ind 90 81 90 91 42 24 30 35
Iowa 92 84 91 88 26 16 40 45
Ks 87 78 72 76 22 13 14 21
Ky 68 55 72 71 26 17 29 26
La 99 96 96 95 91 85 85 83
Mich 93 83 88 91 51 21 13 29
Minn 93 82 99 95 22 13 61 63
Miss 91 88 93 88 73 64 79 71
Mo 69 54 76 70 22 13 22 20
Nebr 96 93 94 93 23 19 42 46
NC 66 50 61 54 16 10 11 7
ND 97 93 99 98 44 18 70 64
Ohio 91 80 94 94 45 24 28 35
SD 97 89 98 97 22 10 56 59
Tenn 83 70 90 78 29 14 42 26
Wis 86 71 95 88 32 16 21 35
18-state
avg 89 80 90 87 36 22 41 43
