USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Oct 10

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Oct 8, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01

Ark 2 2 6 6 27 27 47 46 18 19

Ill 5 5 8 9 24 27 50 47 13 12

Ind 4 5 10 11 31 31 43 41 12 12

Iowa 3 3 9 9 26 27 51 52 11 9

Ks 5 6 14 13 35 38 41 38 5 5

Ky 1 1 3 3 19 20 61 62 16 14

La 0 0 10 10 28 28 54 54 8 8

Mich 3 4 14 16 39 34 36 40 8 6

Minn 1 1 6 6 24 22 58 59 11 12

Miss 0 0 6 6 24 24 43 43 27 27

Mo 3 4 6 5 27 25 52 54 12 12

Nebr 4 3 8 7 26 27 49 51 13 12

NC 1 0 6 4 22 24 55 58 16 14

ND 5 5 11 11 31 31 48 49 5 4

Ohio 3 3 10 10 29 29 47 48 11 10

SD 5 5 12 10 32 36 44 42 7 7

Tenn 2 2 4 5 12 15 40 38 42 40

Wis 2 2 6 6 20 19 48 49 24 24

18-state

avg 3 3 9 9 27 28 49 48 12 12

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 19 54 54 20 20

PROGRESS:

--Dropping Leaves-- --Harvested--

10/08 10/01 2016 Avg 10/08 10/01 2016 Avg

Ark 91 82 90 81 62 47 57 49

Ill 90 80 89 88 52 30 36 41

Ind 90 81 90 91 42 24 30 35

Iowa 92 84 91 88 26 16 40 45

Ks 87 78 72 76 22 13 14 21

Ky 68 55 72 71 26 17 29 26

La 99 96 96 95 91 85 85 83

Mich 93 83 88 91 51 21 13 29

Minn 93 82 99 95 22 13 61 63

Miss 91 88 93 88 73 64 79 71

Mo 69 54 76 70 22 13 22 20

Nebr 96 93 94 93 23 19 42 46

NC 66 50 61 54 16 10 11 7

ND 97 93 99 98 44 18 70 64

Ohio 91 80 94 94 45 24 28 35

SD 97 89 98 97 22 10 56 59

Tenn 83 70 90 78 29 14 42 26

Wis 86 71 95 88 32 16 21 35

18-state

avg 89 80 90 87 36 22 41 43

