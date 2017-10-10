USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Oct 10

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
Continue Reading Below
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
in pct 10/08 10/01 09/24 09/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 10/09/16
v poor 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 2
poor 9 9 9 9 9 8 8 9 9 5
fair 27 28 28 29 28 28 28 28 29 19
good 49 48 49 48 49 50 50 50 49 54
exlnt 12 12 11 11 11 11 11 10 10 20
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
10/08 10/01 09/24 09/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 10/09/16
Ark 103 104 104 104 104 104 105 104 105 94
Ill 100 98 96 95 97 97 97 98 100 110
Ind 97 96 96 96 96 96 96 96 97 108
Iowa 100 99 98 97 99 99 99 97 96 110
Kans 92 91 91 92 94 97 97 97 96 105
Ky 107 106 107 107 106 106 105 105 105 105
La 100 100 100 100 97 98 104 105 107 94
Mich 93 92 94 96 95 96 98 98 97 105
Minn 103 104 104 104 104 105 105 105 105 112
Miss 108 108 108 106 106 106 110 107 106 107
Mo 101 101 100 101 101 102 102 100 101 107
Neb 100 101 101 99 101 101 101 100 99 108
NC 105 106 108 105 104 104 105 104 104 98
ND 94 94 95 93 92 92 94 92 91 107
Ohio 98 98 99 99 98 97 98 98 98 99
SD 94 94 94 92 94 92 93 89 87 101
Tenn 114 112 114 113 111 113 111 111 108 108
Wis 107 107 108 109 108 107 106 106 107 115
18-state
avg 100 99 99 99 99 100 100 99 99 106
Yr ago 106 106 106 106 106 106 106 105 105 NA
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 10, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)