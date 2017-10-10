USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Oct 10

For the week ended Oct 8, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Colo 2 1 10 10 26 24 45 48 17 17
Ill 4 4 8 10 24 28 48 43 16 15
Ind 5 6 11 12 28 29 43 41 13 12
Iowa 3 3 9 10 28 27 49 51 11 9
Kans 4 5 11 13 29 31 43 39 13 12
Ky 2 2 3 3 11 11 65 65 19 19
Mich 4 3 12 12 34 44 38 35 12 6
Minn 1 1 3 3 16 15 64 65 16 16
Mo 2 2 6 5 27 26 49 51 16 16
Nebr 4 3 8 8 24 23 46 48 18 18
NC 1 1 3 3 19 19 46 46 31 31
ND 6 6 11 10 26 26 51 51 6 7
Ohio 2 2 7 7 29 29 48 50 14 12
Pa 0 0 1 2 15 8 48 42 36 48
SD 9 9 16 14 35 33 36 39 4 5
Tenn 1 1 2 2 10 10 44 44 43 43
Texas 0 0 3 3 18 18 57 57 22 22
Wisc 3 3 9 9 19 22 47 45 22 21
18-state
avg 3 3 8 9 25 25 49 49 15 14
yr-ago 2 2 6 6 19 19 53 53 20 20
PROGRESS:
--Mature-- --Harvested--
10/08 10/01 2016 Avg 10/08 10/01 2016 Avg
Colo 59 42 79 80 8 5 18 21
Ill 90 73 99 94 38 21 59 52
Ind 82 69 93 88 24 16 36 34
Iowa 87 73 93 89 8 6 18 28
Kans 88 84 95 94 46 39 60 61
Ky 93 91 97 96 66 56 81 71
Mich 73 58 77 73 12 7 10 13
Minn 77 55 94 85 4 2 13 26
Mo 97 89 99 95 53 44 68 65
Nebr 83 70 91 87 13 12 22 29
NC 100 100 100 100 89 85 92 88
ND 62 47 88 82 4 2 9 19
Ohio 74 58 82 79 13 8 22 21
Pa 76 65 83 85 24 13 30 30
SD 72 52 91 87 6 3 19 29
Tenn 97 96 99 98 85 74 93 81
Tex 91 89 89 88 76 75 76 73
Wis 58 41 89 74 5 2 12 16
18-state
avg 82 68 92 87 22 17 33 37
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 10, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)