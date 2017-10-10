On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Oct 10

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Oct 8, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01 10/08 10/01

Continue Reading Below

Colo 2 1 10 10 26 24 45 48 17 17

Ill 4 4 8 10 24 28 48 43 16 15

Ind 5 6 11 12 28 29 43 41 13 12

Iowa 3 3 9 10 28 27 49 51 11 9

Kans 4 5 11 13 29 31 43 39 13 12

Ky 2 2 3 3 11 11 65 65 19 19

Mich 4 3 12 12 34 44 38 35 12 6

Minn 1 1 3 3 16 15 64 65 16 16

Mo 2 2 6 5 27 26 49 51 16 16

Nebr 4 3 8 8 24 23 46 48 18 18

NC 1 1 3 3 19 19 46 46 31 31

ND 6 6 11 10 26 26 51 51 6 7

Ohio 2 2 7 7 29 29 48 50 14 12

Pa 0 0 1 2 15 8 48 42 36 48

SD 9 9 16 14 35 33 36 39 4 5

Tenn 1 1 2 2 10 10 44 44 43 43

Texas 0 0 3 3 18 18 57 57 22 22

Wisc 3 3 9 9 19 22 47 45 22 21

18-state

avg 3 3 8 9 25 25 49 49 15 14

yr-ago 2 2 6 6 19 19 53 53 20 20

PROGRESS:

--Mature-- --Harvested--

10/08 10/01 2016 Avg 10/08 10/01 2016 Avg

Colo 59 42 79 80 8 5 18 21

Ill 90 73 99 94 38 21 59 52

Ind 82 69 93 88 24 16 36 34

Iowa 87 73 93 89 8 6 18 28

Kans 88 84 95 94 46 39 60 61

Ky 93 91 97 96 66 56 81 71

Mich 73 58 77 73 12 7 10 13

Minn 77 55 94 85 4 2 13 26

Mo 97 89 99 95 53 44 68 65

Nebr 83 70 91 87 13 12 22 29

NC 100 100 100 100 89 85 92 88

ND 62 47 88 82 4 2 9 19

Ohio 74 58 82 79 13 8 22 21

Pa 76 65 83 85 24 13 30 30

SD 72 52 91 87 6 3 19 29

Tenn 97 96 99 98 85 74 93 81

Tex 91 89 89 88 76 75 76 73

Wis 58 41 89 74 5 2 12 16

18-state

avg 82 68 92 87 22 17 33 37

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)