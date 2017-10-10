IMF Raises Global Economic Outlook for This Year and 2018

The world economy's acceleration so far this year has been stronger than earlier estimates, with an upswing under way across nearly all the world's major economies, the International Monetary Fund said.

U.S. Stocks Resume Their Climb, Led by Consumer Staples

Gains in Wal-Mart Stores and other consumer staples pushed major U.S. stock indexes higher. The Dow industrials added 0.3% to close at a record.

Greece's Battered Banks Start the Return to Bond Markets

Greece's National Bank launched a bond Tuesday, the first time a Greek lender has tapped international credit markets in three years when the country came close to exiting the eurozone.

Wildfires Put $65 Billion of California Homes at Risk

More than 172,000 homes in the Napa and Santa Rosa metropolitan areas are at risk from the wildfires raging in northern California, with an estimated cost to rebuild of $65 billion, according to a report released Tuesday.

Oil Climbs After Saudi Arabia Plans Export Cuts

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia's plans to cut monthly exports in November renewed faith in the major oil producer's efforts to drain global stocks.

U.K. Goods Trade Deficit Hit Record in August

The U.K. trade deficit in goods widened visibly in August to the highest level on record, signaling the hoped-for rebalancing of the economy toward trade has yet to materialize.

EU to Mandate Steep Auto Emissions Cuts

The European Union will seek to slash carbon-dioxide emissions from cars and vans by about a third in the decade starting 2021 and provide incentives for auto makers to concentrate on electric vehicles, an EU official said Tuesday.

What Trump Bump? Businesses Aren't Borrowing from Banks

A surge in loans expected after last November's election has yet to materialize.

Trading Database Will Be Safe From Hackers, Developer Says

The developer of what will become one of the world's largest financial databases on Tuesday defended the project from industry critics who want regulators to stall the system, saying it presents a target for hackers

Small-Business Optimism Index Falls After Hurricanes

Optimism among small business owners declined in September, according to a report Tuesday, as major hurricanes helped dampen expectations on sales and expansion plans.

