IMF Raises Global Economic Outlook for This Year and 2018

Continue Reading Below

The world economy's acceleration so far this year has been stronger than earlier estimates, with an upswing under way across nearly all the world's major economies, the International Monetary Fund said.

Small-Business Optimism Index Falls After Hurricanes

Optimism among small business owners declined in September, according to a report Tuesday, as major hurricanes helped dampen expectations on sales and expansion plans.

U.S. Stocks Resume Their Climb, Led by Consumer Staples

Gains in Wal-Mart Stores and other consumer staples pushed major U.S. stock indexes higher Tuesday. The S&P 500 added 0.1%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Climbs After Saudi Arabia Plans Export Cuts

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia's plans to cut monthly exports in November renewed faith in the major oil producer's efforts to drain global stocks.

Canada Housing Starts Post Rare Drop

Canadian housing starts fell in September after eight straight monthly gains, although the level remains elevated.

U.K. Goods Trade Deficit Hit Record in August

The U.K. trade deficit in goods widened visibly in August to the highest level on record, signaling the hoped-for rebalancing of the economy toward trade has yet to materialize

Bank of Japan Ups Optimism on Regional Economies

The Bank of Japan raised its view on four of the nation's nine regional economies Tuesday in the latest indication that policy makers are pleased with progress in the economy ahead of an early parliamentary election.

Banks Have Yet to See a Trump Bump in Lending

A surge in loans expected after last November's election has yet to materialize.

German Exports Surge

German exports surged in August due to strong demand from the eurozone, in a sign that the region's economic recovery has continued to broaden.

Oil Market Rebalancing Accelerated Last Four Months, Says OPEC Head

The pace of rebalancing in global oil markets has accelerated in the past four months with the extension in the production cap agreement led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the head of the oil cartel said Tuesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)