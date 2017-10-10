Small-Business Optimism Index Falls After Hurricanes

Optimism among small business owners declined in September, according to a report Tuesday, as major hurricanes helped dampen expectations on sales and expansion plans.

European Stocks Rise Despite Spain Concerns

Stocks in the U.S. and Asia moved higher even as lingering concerns about Spain and a stronger euro weighed down European bourses.

Oil Climbs After Saudi Arabia Cuts Exports

Oil markets held on to modest gains after Saudi Arabia announced plans to cut its monthly exports in November in an effort to accelerate the draining of global stocks.

U.K. Goods Trade Deficit Hit Record in August

The U.K. trade deficit in goods widened visibly in August to the highest level on record, signaling the hoped-for rebalancing of the economy toward trade has yet to materialize

Bank of Japan Ups Optimism on Regional Economies

The Bank of Japan raised its view on four of the nation's nine regional economies Tuesday in the latest indication that policy makers are pleased with progress in the economy ahead of an early parliamentary election.

Banks Have Yet to See a Trump Bump in Lending

A surge in loans expected after last November's election has yet to materialize.

German Exports Surge

German exports surged in August due to strong demand from the eurozone, in a sign that the region's economic recovery has continued to broaden.

Traders Gird for Stock Pickers' Market

Market-implied measures of stock market correlation show that investors foresee corporate fundamentals and only corporate fundamentals driving stock prices in the weeks ahead.

Lautenschläger Says ECB Should Start Cutting Bond Purchases Next Year

The European Central Bank should start cutting its bond purchases at the beginning of next year, a member of the central bank's Executive Board said.

