Bank of Japan Ups Optimism on Regional Economies

The Bank of Japan raised its view on four of the nation's nine regional economies Tuesday in the latest indication that policy makers are pleased with progress in the economy ahead of an early parliamentary election.

South Korea Leads Asia-Pacific Stocks Higher

South Korean equities led gains across the Asia-Pacific, as investors there caught up with strong global markets following a long holiday.

Traders Gird for Stock Pickers' Market

Market-implied measures of stock market correlation show that investors foresee corporate fundamentals and only corporate fundamentals driving stock prices in the weeks ahead.

Lautenschläger Says ECB Should Start Cutting Bond Purchases Next Year

The European Central Bank should start cutting its bond purchases at the beginning of next year, a member of the central bank's Executive Board said.

EPA to Withdraw Power Plant Rules

The Trump administration Tuesday will formally withdraw federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said, triggering the next stage of what is likely a yearslong fight over the Obama administration's centerpiece for slowing climate change.

Oil Market Rebalancing Accelerated Last Four Months, Says OPEC Head

The pace of rebalancing in global oil markets has accelerated in the past four months with the extension in the production cap agreement led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the head of the oil cartel said Tuesday.

Yuriko Koike Wants Japan to Vote for Change-but Not Too Much

The woman who is launching a campaign to oust Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to strike a delicate balance: Be the face of change, but don't promise too much change.

Turkish Lira Slumps on Diplomatic Spat

The Turkish lira tumbled against the U.S. dollar as a diplomatic row between the two countries escalated.

Mexico Posts Record Auto Output, Exports as Nafta Talks Loom

Mexico produced a record number of cars and light trucks in September, backed by greater exports to the U.S., Canada and Europe as a two-year boom in new-car domestic sales began to wane.

U.K., EU Disagree Over How to Get Out of Brexit Stalemate

British Prime Minister Theresa May signaled that she expects the European Union to offer concessions over Brexit before the U.K. will make more of its own as negotiations resumed Monday.

October 10, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)