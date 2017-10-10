Equifax Hack Disclosed Driver's License Data for More Than 10 Million

Driver's license data for around 10.9 million Americans were compromised during the breach of Equifax Inc.'s systems, according to people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Partnerships: Not Just for Bankers and Traders

Goldman Sachs is hiring two technologists at the elite rank of partner, including a new chief data officer, as Wall Street's computer nerds continue to expand their power base.

KKR Closes on High-Risk Mortgage Fund

KKR & Co. has closed a $1.1 billion fund targeting the riskiest slice of commercial mortgage-backed securities in the latest sign the Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul didn't hurt that market as much as some participants had feared.

Trading Database Will Be Safe From Hackers, Developer Says

The developer of what will become one of the world's largest financial databases on Tuesday defended the project from industry critics who want regulators to stall the system, saying it presents a target for hackers

Indonesia Investigating Standard Chartered Customers Over $1.4 Billion Transfer

Indonesia is investigating whether dozens of citizens with trust accounts at Standard Chartered owe tax after transferring $1.4 billion from Guernsey to Singapore in 2015.

Greece's Battered Banks Start the Return to Bond Markets

Greece's National Bank launched a bond Tuesday, the first time a Greek lender has tapped international credit markets in three years when the country came close to exiting the eurozone.

What Trump Bump? Businesses Aren't Borrowing from Banks

A surge in loans expected after last November's election has yet to materialize.

Celebrity Endorsement Comes to the IPO Market

Some startups are trying to lure investors to a risky new kind of share offering with an old tactic: the sheen of celebrity. These firms are using a process that helps small businesses to go public through a crowdfunding approach.

Deerfield Management to Fund Biology Research at Broad Institute

Investment firm Deerfield Management has agreed to give $50 million to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, in an unusual partnership between academia and Wall Street that aims to advance the discovery of new medicines.

Germany's Eurex Makes Profit-Share Move

German clearinghouse Eurex Monday said it is setting up a profit-sharing system with some of the world's biggest investment banks, in an unusual attempt to claw business away from the City of London ahead of Brexit.

October 10, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)