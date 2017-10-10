P&G Says Peltz Has Lost Bid for Board Seat; He Disagrees

Procter & Gamble said preliminary results of a shareholder vote showed activist investor Nelson Peltz had lost his bid for a board seat, but he said he would wait for certified results of the close vote.

Equifax Hack Disclosed Driver's License Data for More Than 10 Million

Driver's license data for around 10.9 million Americans were compromised during the breach of Equifax Inc.'s systems, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pfizer Reviews Options for Consumer Healthcare Business

Pfizer is exploring a sale or spin-off of its consumer-health business, the pharmaceutical company's latest move to double down on prescription-drug sales and a potential prelude to more deal-making.

Goldman Partnerships: Not Just for Bankers and Traders

Goldman Sachs is hiring two technologists at the elite rank of partner, including a new chief data officer, as Wall Street's computer nerds continue to expand their power base.

Honeywell to Spin Off Units Into Two Stand-Alone Companies

Honeywell International plans to spin off its home and transportation businesses into two new separate companies, a first effort to streamline the conglomerate under new CEO Darius Adamczyk.

For Time Inc.'s Magazines, Fewer Copies Is the Way Forward

The publisher is cutting back on the circulation and frequency of some of its biggest titles, part of a far-reaching cost-reduction and restructuring program meant to ensure the profitability of its core brands.

Hyundai Changes the Way Its Dealers Sell Cars

Hyundai Motor, aiming to shake up the way its dealers sell cars, will now offer to conduct test drives at a person's home or at a location of their choosing and sell its cars with a rare three-day money back guarantee.

Apple Strikes Deal With Spielberg's Amblin for 'Amazing Stories' Reboot

Apple is betting on acclaimed director and producer Steven Spielberg for its first major foray into creating original video content.

Wal-Mart Plans Further Cost Cuts as Competition With Amazon Intensifies

Wal-Mart Stores will deepen its cost-cutting and introduce zero-based budgeting in some units, efforts to free up funds for new e-commerce and store improvements in an increasingly competitive retail environment.

Sears Canada Approves Plan to Liquidate Most of Retail Chain's Assets

Sears Canada approves plan to liquidate most of retail chain's assets, which is expected to generate more than 300 million Canadian dollars, sources say.

