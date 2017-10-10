P&G Says Peltz Has Lost Bid for Board Seat; He Disagrees

Procter & Gamble said preliminary results of a shareholder vote showed activist investor Nelson Peltz had lost his bid for a board seat, but he said he would wait for certified results of the close vote.

Pfizer Reviews Options for Consumer Healthcare Business

Pfizer is exploring a sale or spin-off of its consumer-health business, the pharmaceutical company's latest move to double down on prescription-drug sales and a potential prelude to more deal-making.

Goldman Partnerships: Not Just for Bankers and Traders

Goldman Sachs is hiring two technologists at the elite rank of partner, including a new chief data officer, as Wall Street's computer nerds continue to expand their power base.

Honeywell to Spin Off Units Into Two Stand-Alone Companies

Honeywell International plans to spin off its home and transportation businesses into two new separate companies, a first effort to streamline the conglomerate under new CEO Darius Adamczyk.

Apple Strikes Deal With Spielberg's Amblin for 'Amazing Stories' Reboot

Apple is betting on acclaimed director and producer Steven Spielberg for its first major foray into creating original video content.

Wal-Mart Plans Further Cost Cuts as Competition With Amazon Intensifies

Wal-Mart Stores will deepen its cost-cutting and introduce zero-based budgeting in some units, efforts to free up funds for new e-commerce and store improvements in an increasingly competitive retail environment.

Sears Canada Approves Plan to Liquidate Most of Retail Chain's Assets

Sears Canada approves plan to liquidate most of retail chain's assets, which is expected to generate more than 300 million Canadian dollars, sources say.

Dell Bets $1 Billion on 'Internet of Things'

Dell is joining the crowded field of companies wagering big money on the so-called Internet of Things, as the computing giant looks for new avenues of growth amid a shift in corporate spending to the cloud.

Trading Database Will Be Safe From Hackers, Developer Says

The developer of what will become one of the world's largest financial databases on Tuesday defended the project from industry critics who want regulators to stall the system, saying it presents a target for hackers

Grocers Worry Amazon Will Sacrifice Profits to Deprive Them of Sales

Amazon upended book selling and other retail sectors by concentrating on market share over margins. Grocery executives expect the e-commerce giant's Whole Foods purchase to presage a similar rush into their business.

October 10, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)