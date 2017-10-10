P&G Says Peltz Has Lost Bid for Board Seat; He Disagrees

Procter & Gamble said preliminary results of a shareholder vote showed activist investor Nelson Peltz had lost his bid for a board seat, but he said results remained too close to call.

Pfizer Reviews Options for Consumer Healthcare Business

Pfizer is exploring a possible sale or spinoff of its Consumer Healthcare division, whose brands include Advil, Centrum, Robitussin and ChapStick.

Honeywell to Spin Off Units Into Two Stand-Alone Companies

Honeywell International plans to spin off its home and transportation businesses into two new separate companies, a first effort to streamline the conglomerate under new CEO Darius Adamczyk.

Wal-Mart Touts E-Commerce Focus, Sees Fewer U.S. Store Openings

Wal-Mart Stores will keep U.S. store openings to a minimum, highlighting how the retailer is trying to adapt to the rise of online selling.

Express Scripts to Buy eviCore for $3.6 Billion

Express Scripts Holding said it would buy private medical-benefits manager eviCore health care for $3.6 billion.

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal By Former Massey Energy CEO

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a former coal executive convicted of safety violations linked to the 2010 explosion at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine that killed 29 men.

Jeff Wilke: The Amazon Chief Who Obsesses Over Consumers

Jeff Wilke, Amazon's chief executive of world-wide consumer, focuses on the wants and needs of the retailer's customers. He also is in charge of integrating Whole Foods, Amazon's latest purchase, into the fold.

IKEA to Test Selling Products via Third-Party Websites

IKEA's flat-packed furniture could soon be sold on third-party websites, with the company that owns the blue-and-yellow brand exploring plans to make its products available on other websites.

SoftBank Leads $164 Million Bet on Digital-Mapping Startup Mapbox

As auto makers and tech giants rush to develop autonomous vehicles, SoftBank Group Corp. is placing a sizable bet on a startup offering the navigation needed to help these cars find their way.

Japanese Court Rules Against Government, Tepco in Biggest Fukushima Class Action

Negligence by the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power caused the triple meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, a court ruled in the biggest class-action suit related to the March 2011 accident.

October 10, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)