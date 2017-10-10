Equifax hack disclosed driver's license data for more than 10 million Americans

Driver's license data for around 10.9 million Americans were compromised during the breach of Equifax Inc.'s systems, according to people familiar with the matter.
The license information was accessed by hackers who also took vital personal information, including Social Security numbers, of potentially 145.5 million Americans. Not all those people would have had license information in Equifax's system.
Separately, Equifax said Tuesday that a file containing 15.2 million U.K. consumer records was attacked during the company's hack.
Equifax announced the breach, which also affected consumers in Canada, on Sept. 7. At that time, the company said that "in some instances" U.S. driver's license numbers were accessed, but didn't publicly say how many.
In recent weeks, Equifax has told customers, mainly financial institutions, that the driver's license information for 10.9 million consumers was accessed, the people said.
Equifax didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
