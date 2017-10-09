What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 9, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Weinstein Co.'s board fired the studio's co-chairman, following accusations of sexual harassment.

Several top Democrats, including potential presidential candidates, distanced themselves from the movie producer.

Deutsche Bank's Cryan is shunning HNA, the company's largest shareholder, raising eyebrows among the bank's board members and clients.

OneMain is in talks with a number of interested parties, both rival lenders and private-equity firms, to sell itself.

Panama's investment to expand its canal is paying off, as shipping lines send more cargo through the passage instead of using the Suez Canal.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil prices posted their first weekly losses in a month as investors held out for signs that global crude supplies are tightening.

The Pentagon has taken over an effort to cut the cost of the F-35 combat jet, after rejecting Lockheed Martin proposals.

Marvel dropped a joint venture with Northrop Grumman after fans attacked the company via social media for its ties with the contractor.

Luxury home purchases have rankled employees at Guggenheim and spurred questions from clients.

Blade Runner fizzled at the box office, opening to an estimated $31.5 million in the U.S. and Canada.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)