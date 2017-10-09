USDA October 2017-18 Florida Orange Crop Estimate -- Survey

The following are analysts' estimates, in millions of boxes, for 2017-18 U.S. Florida orange production, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the October forecasts by the federal government.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated estimates at noon ET Thursday.

Average Range USDA 2016-2017

Production (5) 50.60 31.00-62.50 68.70

Production

J. Ganes Consulting 58.00

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

OptionSellers.com 51.00

Kerr Trading 50.50

Price Futures Group 62.50

Florida Citrus Mutual 31.00

Write to Julie Wernau at julie.wernau@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2017 17:36 ET (21:36 GMT)