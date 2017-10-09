Tech Shares Up Amid Earnings Optimism - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up amid optimism ahead of earnings season. Alphabet's Google found that Russian-linked entities bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of politically motivated ads on its platform around the U.S. presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reported. Separately, Alphabet received Federal Communications Commission approval for the experimental deployment of its balloons to restore WiFi connectivity to Puerto Rico, under the aegis of its Project Loon.
October 09, 2017 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT)