Singapore Sept. Foreign-Exchange Reserves US$275.41 Billion Vs US$273.11 Billion in August

Singapore's foreign-exchange reserves stood at US$275.41 billion in September, compared with US$273.11 billion in August, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website Monday.

In Singapore dollar terms, the September foreign-exchange reserves were at S$374 billion, compared with S$370.91 billion in August, the central bank said.

MAS doesn't give reasons for the increase or decrease in its reserves.

October 09, 2017 05:21 ET (09:21 GMT)