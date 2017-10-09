Sasol Undertaking Funding Options Related to Inzalo Debt

South African petrochemical and energy company Sasol Ltd. (SOL.JO) on Monday said it is considering various funding options to settle debt obligations related to its acquisition of Inzalo in 2008.

The company reported last month that its preferred option was a bookbuild of up to 43 million shares, but after discussions with shareholders it decided to seek an alternative. Sasol said it aims to mitigate the extent of shareholder dilution.

Sasol said it will announce the final plan to settle the debt in February 2018.

October 09, 2017 02:12 ET (06:12 GMT)