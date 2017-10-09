U.S. Stocks Swing Between Gains and Losses

U.S. stocks stalled, as gains in shares of energy companies failed to offset losses elsewhere. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.

U.K., EU Disagree Over How to Get Out of Brexit Stalemate

British Prime Minister Theresa May signaled that she expects the European Union to offer concessions over Brexit before the U.K. will make more of its own as negotiations resumed Monday.

Lautenschläger Says ECB Should Start Cutting Bond Purchases Next Year

The European Central Bank should start cutting its bond purchases at the beginning of next year, a member of the central bank's Executive Board said.

Global Economy Set for Strong Growth Into 2018

The global economy is set for continued strong growth into 2018, but the U.K. and Russia are likely to miss out, according to leading indicators released by the OECD.

China Forex Reserves Rise to Highest Level in Nearly a Year

China's foreign-exchange reserves rose to $3.109 trillion in September, the highest level since October 2016, giving Beijing a breather in its campaign to constrain capital outflows.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in September

A basket of U.S. employment indicators decreased in September. The Conference Board said its employment trends index dropped to 132.74 in September from its revised August reading of 132.78.

Ten Years Ago, the S&P 500 Hit Its Pre-Crisis Peak

Battered Dollar Roars Back, Catching Investors by Surprise

Investors are buying the U.S. dollar again, betting that an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve and tumult in European politics will help lift the currency as it rebounds following its longest slide in a decade.

Oil Prices Mixed Ahead of Crude Market Data

Oil prices were mixed ahead of the release of two highly anticipated reports on global crude supply and demand.

Critic of the Establishment Challenges Japan's Leader

The woman who is launching a campaign to oust Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to strike a delicate balance: Be the face of change, but don't promise too much change.

