U.S. Stocks Swing Between Gains and Losses

U.S. stocks stalled, as gains in shares of energy companies failed to offset losses elsewhere. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in September

A basket of U.S. employment indicators decreased in September. The Conference Board said its employment trends index dropped to 132.74 in September from its revised August reading of 132.78.

Battered Dollar Roars Back, Catching Investors by Surprise

Investors are buying the U.S. dollar again, betting that an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve and tumult in European politics will help lift the currency as it rebounds following its longest slide in a decade.

Global Economy Set for Strong Growth Into 2018

The global economy is set for continued strong growth into 2018, but the U.K. and Russia are likely to miss out, according to leading indicators released by the OECD.

China Forex Reserves Rise to Highest Level in Nearly a Year

China's foreign-exchange reserves rose to $3.109 trillion in September, the highest level since October 2016, giving Beijing a breather in its campaign to constrain capital outflows.

Mexican Annual Inflation Slowed in September

Mexican consumer prices rose less than expected in September as reductions in public transport and mobile phone charges following a deadly earthquake offset higher energy and back-to-school costs.

ECB: Banks' Capital Buffers Are Big Enough to Cope With Higher Rates

Eurozone banks won't be required to raise fresh capital to guard against a sudden increase in interest rates, according to the European Central Bank.

Oil Prices Mixed Ahead of Crude Market Data

Oil prices were mixed ahead of the release of two highly anticipated reports on global crude supply and demand.

Time to Reconsider India's Hot Run

India has been among the best-performing stock markets in the world this year, yet faces backtracking in the kinds of government reforms investors tend to like.

China Sep Caixin Services PMI at 21-Month Low

Growth in activity in China's service sector slowed sharply in September, a private gauge showed Monday, in contrast with official data showing a faster pace of activity.

