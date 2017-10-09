Behind the Dollar's Surprise Recovery

Investors are buying the U.S. dollar again, betting that an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve and tumult in European politics will help lift the currency as it rebounds following its longest slide in a decade.

Global Economy Set for Strong Growth Into 2018

The global economy is set for continued strong growth into 2018, but the U.K. and Russia are likely to miss out, according to leading indicators released by the OECD.

China Forex Reserves Rise to Highest Level in Nearly a Year

China's foreign-exchange reserves rose to $3.109 trillion in September, the highest level since October 2016, giving Beijing a breather in its campaign to constrain capital outflows.

ECB: Banks' Capital Buffers Are Big Enough to Cope With Higher Rates

Eurozone banks won't be required to raise fresh capital to guard against a sudden increase in interest rates, according to the European Central Bank.

Stocks Rise as Investors Brush Off Tensions

Stocks resumed their march higher with investors largely brushing off a host of geopolitical tensions. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening gain for the S&P 500, following a mostly upbeat session in Asia.

Oil Prices Yo-Yo Ahead of Crude Market Data

Oil prices were mixed ahead of the release of two highly anticipated reports on global crude supply and demand.

Time to Reconsider India's Hot Run

India has been among the best-performing stock markets in the world this year, yet faces backtracking in the kinds of government reforms investors tend to like.

China Sep Caixin Services PMI at 21-Month Low

Growth in activity in China's service sector slowed sharply in September, a private gauge showed Monday, in contrast with official data showing a faster pace of activity.

Ten Years Ago, the S&P 500 Hit Its Pre-Crisis Peak

October 09, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)