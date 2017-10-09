Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, U.S. Inflation, IMF Meetings

The week ahead includes the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, data on U.S. inflation, and the gathering of central bankers and finance officials for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meetings in Washington.

Stocks Rise as Investors Brush Off Tensions

Stocks mostly started the week higher with investors largely brushing off a host of geopolitical tensions.

China Sep Caixin Services PMI at 21-Month Low

Growth in activity in China's service sector slowed sharply in September, a private gauge showed Monday, in contrast with official data showing a faster pace of activity.

Foreigners Flocking to Stocks in China

Foreigners' buying of Chinese stocks this year has topped the combined level of 2015 and 2016.

Brexit Poses Risk to U.K.'s Existing Economic Order

The British people didn't vote for a revolution. They simply voted to leave the European Union. But senior figures across the political spectrum believe that a revolution is what Britain is getting.

ECB May Choose a Long, Slow Goodbye to Extraordinary Stimulus

The ECB's October date with destiny is looming. Investors are wondering by how much the central bank's monthly bond purchases will be scaled back. But how long purchases run matters as much as how big they are.

Central Banks Pull Back in Unison

A synchronized global economic expansion is leading to a big shift in monetary policy around the world-toward central banks shrinking rather than growing-with implications for markets, inflation and the outlook for growth.

The Panama Canal's Big Bet Is Paying Off

Panama's $5 billion investment to expand its century-old canal is paying off as shipping lines send more U.S.-bound cargoes through the passage instead of the Suez Canal.

Fed's Rosengren: Rate Rises Key to Keep Economy From Overheating

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said additional rate rises are needed to keep the economy on track, while warning that Fed officials need to make policy with an eye on longer-term issues over short-term data fluctuations.

October's Not as Bleak as Its Reputation for Stock Markets

Some of the stock market's most memorable downturns have occurred in October. But in most years, the month has been surprisingly calm.

