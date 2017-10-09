ECB: Banks' Capital Buffers Are Big Enough to Cope With Higher Rates

Eurozone banks won't be required to raise fresh capital to guard against a sudden increase in interest rates, according to the European Central Bank.

Ten Years Ago, the S&P 500 Hit Its Pre-Crisis Peak

Why Investors Should Care About Trump Tax Cuts' Fairness

Whether the rich would be the biggest beneficiaries of tax-reform efforts is a matter of fierce political debate. But they would likely be among its first beneficiaries, and for investors that alone would matter.

A Surprising Legacy of the 1987 Crash: the ETF

A former Wall Street Journal markets editor reflects on Black Monday, 30 years ago, and how it spawned the exchange-traded fund.

GE Gives Activist Trian a Seat on the Board

General Electric named activist investor Trian Fund Management's co-founder Ed Garden to its board, the latest move by new CEO John Flannery to change the direction of the struggling industrial giant.

Why Deutsche Bank Should Keep John Cryan

Deutsche Bank still has a long journey to good returns and it won't get there quicker by changing its chief executive.

Behind the Dollar's Surprise Recovery

Investors are buying the U.S. dollar again, betting that an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve and tumult in European politics will help lift the currency as it rebounds following its longest slide in a decade.

OneMain, Citigroup's Former Subprime Lender, Fields Takeover Bids

Subprime lender OneMain Financial Holdings is in talks to sell itself. With a market value of $3.9 billion and adding a takeover premium, a deal could be worth around $4 billion or more.

Luxury-Home Purchases Roil Guggenheim Partners

Two multimillion-dollar house purchases have rankled employees at Guggenheim Partners and spurred questions from clients concerned about possible distractions at the firm, according to clients and people familiar with the firm.

ECB May Choose a Long, Slow Goodbye to Extraordinary Stimulus

The ECB's October date with destiny is looming. Investors are wondering by how much the central bank's monthly bond purchases will be scaled back. But how long purchases run matters as much as how big they are.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)