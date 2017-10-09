ECB May Choose a Long, Slow Goodbye to Extraordinary Stimulus

The ECB's October date with destiny is looming. Investors are wondering by how much the central bank's monthly bond purchases will be scaled back. But how long purchases run matters as much as how big they are.

OneMain, Citigroup's Former Subprime Lender, Fields Takeover Bids

Subprime lender OneMain Financial Holdings is in talks to sell itself. With a market value of $3.9 billion and adding a takeover premium, a deal could be worth around $4 billion or more.

Central Banks Pull Back in Unison

A synchronized global economic expansion is leading to a big shift in monetary policy around the world-toward central banks shrinking rather than growing-with implications for markets, inflation and the outlook for growth.

Pressure Mounts at the Top of Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan has told associates he wanted nothing to do with Chinese conglomerate HNA, the bank's largest shareholder. The iciness has irked Chairman Paul Achleitner, who helped woo HNA.

Fed's Rosengren: Rate Rises Key to Keep Economy From Overheating

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said additional rate rises are needed to keep the economy on track, while warning that Fed officials need to make policy with an eye on longer-term issues over short-term data fluctuations.

Trump Administration Calls for Scrapping CEO Pay Rule

The Trump administration wants to do away with signature markets regulations of the financial crisis era, including a requirement that companies show how much CEOs are paid compared to average workers.

A Warning Shot on Equifax: Index Provider Flagged Security Issues Last Year

A year before Equifax disclosed a breach that compromised the private information of 145.5 million consumers, MSCI warned of signs that the credit reporting firm was failing to protect its data.

TD Ameritrade to Discontinue Scottrade Flexible Dividend-Reinvestment Plan

TD Ameritrade plans to discontinue a flexible dividend-reinvestment program used by some Scottrade clients and transition them to its more-traditional program.

Securities Industry Pushes Back on Nevada's Fiduciary Rule

The securities industry is pushing back against a new Nevada law raising broker standards of care, highlighting industry concern that state rules could mushroom as the federal fiduciary rule hangs in limbo.

For Switzerland's Central Bank, $30 Billion in Profits but Not Much Reward

Imagine being a money manager sitting on profits of over $30 billion in the third quarter alone that you can't cash in. Welcome to the topsy-turvy world of Swiss central banking.

