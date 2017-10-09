GE Gives Activist Trian a Seat on the Board

General Electric named activist investor Trian Fund Management's co-founder Ed Garden to its board, the latest move by new CEO John Flannery to change the direction of the struggling industrial giant.

SpaceX Has Successful Launch As It Ramps Up Operational Tempo

Space Exploration Technologies blasted 10 commercial satellites into orbit, completing the first of a pair of consecutive launches slated from opposite coasts in roughly two days.

Unilever Apologizes for Dove Ad

Critics deemed the spot racist for showing a black woman morphing into a white woman.

Bpost to Buy Radial for $820 Million

Belgian postal service bpost said it had reached an agreement to buy U.S. logistics business Radial, the former eBay Enterprise fulfillment operator, for $820 million.

LVMH Sales Rise 14% in Third Quarter

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said Monday that third-quarter revenue rose 14%, boosted by organic growth in all its business.

Accor Bids A$1.18 Billion for Australian Hotels Operator

French hotels giant Accor has made a more-than-US$900 million bid for Mantra Group in a deal that would bring together two of the largest lodging providers in Australia.

Weinstein Co. Board Fires Harvey Weinstein

The board of directors fired the co-chairman from the independent movie and television studio, citing allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the highest-profile producers in Hollywood.

Delta Air Lines 3Q Earnings: What to Watch

Delta Air Lines Inc. is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what to watch.

Germany's Eurex Makes Profit-Share Move

German clearinghouse Eurex Monday said it is setting up a profit-sharing system with some of the world's biggest investment banks, in an unusual attempt to claw business away from the City of London ahead of Brexit.

Procter & Gamble vs. Nelson Peltz: A Battle for the Future of Big Brands

Blockbuster products such as Tide and Tampax have long powered the consumer-goods company, but profits have stagnated in recent years. Activist investor Nelson Peltz, vying for a seat on the board at Tuesday's shareholder meeting, wants a shift toward smaller, niche labels.

October 09, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)